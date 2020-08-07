Prabhas wants the makers of Radhe Shyam to shoot the remaining portions of the film abroad?

Now, the latest news reports on Radhe Shyam suggest that the lead actor, Prabhas wants the makers to wait until the COVID 19 crisis gets under control and the team can fly abroad to shoot.

The latest news reports about the Baahubali star Prabhas states that the actor wants the makers of Radhe Shyam to shoot the remaining portions of the film abroad. The previous news reports stated that makers of the upcoming drama, Radhe Shyam have decided to recreate European locations in India, and not travel abroad due the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, the latest news reports on Radhe Shyam suggest that the lead actor, Prabhas wants the makers to wait until the COVID 19 crisis gets under control and team can fly abroad.

This film will also feature the stunning actress Pooja Hegde in the lead. The first look poster of the southern drama, Radhe Shyam was unveiled some time back. The fans and film audiences loved the first look poster of the Prabhas starrer and are looking forward to the film.

