Prabhas wants the makers of Radhe Shyam to shoot the remaining portions of the film abroad?

Now, the latest news reports on Radhe Shyam suggest that the lead actor, Prabhas wants the makers to wait until the COVID 19 crisis gets under control and the team can fly abroad to shoot.
The latest news reports about the Baahubali star Prabhas states that the actor wants the makers of Radhe Shyam to shoot the remaining portions of the film abroad. The previous news reports stated that makers of the upcoming drama, Radhe Shyam have decided to recreate European locations in India, and not travel abroad due the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, the latest news reports on Radhe Shyam suggest that the lead actor, Prabhas wants the makers to wait until the COVID 19 crisis gets under control and team can fly abroad.

The latest news update on Radhe Shyam states that the lead actor wants the makers of the southern drama to wait till the year end, so that the team of Radhe Shyam can safely shoot the film abroad, as it was planned previously. The makers of Radhe Shyam reportedly had to make changes to the initially plan of shooting in Europe after the COVID 19 lockdown was imposed in the country and air travel was completely suspended. Now, the lead actor of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas, hopes to shoot the film in Europe as it was planned before the COVID 19 lockdown.

This film will also feature the stunning actress Pooja Hegde in the lead. The first look poster of the southern drama, Radhe Shyam was unveiled some time back. The fans and film audiences loved the first look poster of the Prabhas starrer and are looking forward to the film.

Credits :tollywood.net

