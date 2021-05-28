Prabhas watches Radhe Shyam with his team; Extremely impressed by Pooja Hegde's part in the romantic saga

Pinkvilla has learnt Prabhas recently watched Radhe Shyam with a few other members from the team and is amazed by Pooja's acting in the film. He was all praises for the actress.

Pooja Hegde will soon be seen sharing the screen space with the Baahubali star Prabhas in their upcoming love saga, Radhe Shyam. The film is a period romantic drama and will see gorgeous Pooja Hegde in the role of Prerna. The first look of the actress has already caught everyone's attention and fans are eagerly looking forward to her onscreen chemistry with Prabhas. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has learnt Prabhas recently watched Radhe Shyam with a few other members from the team and is amazed by Pooja's acting in the film. He was all praises for the actress.

A source close to the film informed, "Prabhas, along with a few other members of the team, recently watched a copy of Radhe Shyam and he was so happy with Pooja's work. He just kept praising her, talking about how spectacular her performance was and how well her scenes had turned out. Prabhas was really impressed."

The makers are yet to complete a few scenes for the one song which will be done in Hyderabad once the lockdown eases. The Radhe Shyam team has shot a major part of the film in Italy. Post Radhe Shyam, Hegde had jumped straight into the shoot for Cirkus.

Also Read: Director Christopher McQuarrie clarifies on rumours of Prabhas in Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7

Besides Radhe Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam, Pooja will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite . She also has starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Talking about South films, she has Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni as well as Thalapthy 65 opposite Vijay.

Prabhas, on the other hand, has Nag Ashwin's untitled film, Adipurush by Om Raut and Salaar by Prashanth Neel- all are Pan-India projects.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×