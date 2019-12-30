Prabhas watches Ritesh Rana's Mathu Vadalara; interacts with Simha and others

Prabhas is completely blown away by the thriller-drama, Mathu Vadalara. He personally interacted with the entire cast and crew to express his feelings after watching the film. The production house, Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter and shared about the same.

Directed by Ritesh Rana, Mathu Vadalara is one of the much talked about films that is receiving a huge response from the audience and critics alike. The film stars Keeravani’s son Sri Simha in the lead role and his other son Kaala Bhairava as the music composer. As the Telugu film is doing great at the ticket windows, the screen count has been increased in some places. Mathu Vadalara is minting good numbers and has left audience highly impressed. Recently, Baahubali star Prabhas also watched the film.

Prabhas is completely blown away by the thriller-drama. He personally interacted with the entire cast and crew to express his feelings after watching the film. The production house, Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter and shared about the same. The tweet read: We can't control our excitement Prabhas garu watched #MathuVadalara and lovedddd the film! He spoke to each and every member of the Cast & Crew and shared his feelings about the film. Video coming shortly," alongside a photo of Prabhas posing with the star cast of Mathu Vadalara.

We can't control our excitement

Prabhas garu watched #MathuVadalara and lovedddd the film! He spoke to each and every member of the Cast & Crew and shared his feelings about the film. Video coming shortly pic.twitter.com/jh11fdfyzz — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 30, 2019

The suspense thriller has been winning accolades. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli recently watched the film and is super proud of his two nephews, Kaala Bhairava and Simha, who are a part of the film. After watching the film, the RRR director reviewed saying, "The director is all praise for his nephews. He wrote, "Watched #MathuVadalara last night! A gripping suspense thriller with loads of fun... @RiteshRana is a talented new age director and has a bright future ahead. Maa pillalu gurinchi nenu elaa cheppukovaali... I am really proud of @simhakoduri2302 and @kaalabhairava7."

Watched #MathuVadalara last night! A gripping suspense thriller with loads of fun... @RiteshRana is a talented new age director and has a bright future ahead. Maa pillalu gurinchi nenu elaa cheppukovaali... I am really proud of @simhakoduri2302 and @kaalabhairava7. pic.twitter.com/TZXkJ2gJAi — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 25, 2019

