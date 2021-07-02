Prabhas welcomes THIS Bollywood actress on Radhe Shyam sets with Hyderabadi sweets; SEE PHOTO

Popular Bollywood actress Bhagyashree of Maine Pyaar Kiya was welcomed on the sets of Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad with a Telugu sweet dish gifted by Prabhas.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree will be making her comeback to the silver screen with the most anticipated pan-Indian film, Radhe Shyam. Bhagyashree is known for her performance in the Bollywood film Maine Pyaar Kiya which starred . The actress will be playing a crucial role and will be seen as Prabhas’s mother in the movie. The team of Radhe Shyam resumed the post lockdown shoot in Hyderabad.

Bhagyashree joined the sets of Radhe Shyam on Thursday. The actress was welcomed by Prabhas with delicious Hyderabad sweets, Pootharekulu. Prabhas is a hardcore foodie and introduces a lot of new dishes and recipes to his friends. Bhagyashree took to social media and shared a picture of the sweets gifted by Prabhas along with a caption, “Another stack of the tasty Hyderabadi sweets #pootharekulu. Thank you #Prabhas ... you spoil me.”

Another stack of the tasty hyderabadi sweets #pootharekulu

Thank you #Prabhas ... you spoil me. pic.twitter.com/em1A6RbGpE — bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) July 1, 2021

Along with sweets, Bhagyashree also shared a BTS picture of herself from the sets of Radhe Shyam. She can be seen donning a traditional look in saree and bindi. Currently, these photos are being reshared by Rebel Star fans all over social media.

Also Read: MasterChef Tamil Promo: Vijay Sethupathi opts for a traditional look as he gears up to host the cooking show

Radhe Shyam features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. A trilingual, the big-budget film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies jointly. It has an ensemble cast like Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathya in pivotal roles. Radhe Shyam is set to release in 2021.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×