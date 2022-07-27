Prabhas wishes co-star Kriti Sanon on her birthday: 'Can't wait for the world to see your magic in Adipurush'

Prabhas wishes his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon on her 32nd birthday.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 27, 2022 11:12 AM IST  |  4.4K
Prabhas wishes co-star Kriti Sanon on her birthday
Prabhas wishes co-star Kriti Sanon on her birthday: 'Can't wait for the world to see your magic in Adipurush'
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Prabhas recently took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon on her 32nd birthday. The Salaar actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday @kritisanon...Keep smiling the way you do! Can't wait for the world to see your magic in #Adipurush."

Check out the post below:

kriti_sanon_birthday_wish_by_prabhas.jpeg

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!