Prabhas wishes co-star Kriti Sanon on her birthday: 'Can't wait for the world to see your magic in Adipurush'
Prabhas wishes his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon on her 32nd birthday.
Prabhas recently took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon on her 32nd birthday. The Salaar actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday @kritisanon...Keep smiling the way you do! Can't wait for the world to see your magic in #Adipurush."
Check out the post below:
Credits: Prabhas Instagram
