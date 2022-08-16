Prabhas wishes co-star Saif Ali Khan on his birthday: Can't wait for the world to witness you in Adipurush'

Prabhas will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming mythological drama, Adipurush. He will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the film. As the Sacred Games star turned 52 today, Prabhas took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday #Saif Ali Khan sir! Have the best year ahead !!! Can’t wait for the world to witness your breathtaking performance in #Adipurush". The Radhe Shyam actor also dropped a picture of Saif Ali Khan along with the post.

Earlier, we had exclusively informed that Adipurush is all set to be the costliest film in Prabhas' career to date. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Bhushan Kumar was quoted saying, “Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. For that film, we know that the opening will be giant with houseful board across. So, we will try to optimise the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing. We know people will come to see it irrespective of pricing as it is a one-off it’s kind event cinema and there is only limited capacity. So, we would make sure, to go all out with this film.”

This Om Raut's directorial is believed to be loosely based on the popular Hindu tale Ramayana. It will see Prabhas in the role of Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan essaying the character of Lankesh. Sachet–Parampara duo have scored the music for the film, while Apurva Motiwale and Ashish Mhatre are looking after the editing department of the flick. Furthermore, Prabhas lineup also includes Project K and Salaar.

