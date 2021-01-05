Prabhas wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday with a mesmerising photo; Calls her 'superstar'

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are yet to kickstart the shoot of their upcoming film, but despite that, they share a great rapport.

India's two biggest actors Prabhas and will be sharing the screen space Nag Ashwin's upcoming untitled film. The film also starring Amitabh Bachchan is the talk of the town since its inception. Well, Deepika and Prabhas are yet to kickstart the shoot but despite that, they share a great rapport. The actors have always been in praise for each other on social media. Today on Deepika Padukone's birthday, Prabhas made sure to wish his co-star. The Baahubali actor shared a stunning picture of DP in a white outfit and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Superstar."

On Prabhas' birthday, Deepika Padukone had also wished him with a charming picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dearest @actorprabhas. Wishing you good health and happiness always! Hope you have a great year! (sic)," followed with a wink smiley. Tentatively called Prabhas 21, director Nag Ashwin had revealed that his upcoming Pan India project will see Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's jodi as one the highlights and the story will remain in the hearts of the audience for years. Also, it is said to be one of the biggest Indian movies in the making since it is being made on a huge budget and will have plenty of VFX and scaled-up action.

Meanwhile, check out Prabhas' birthday wish for Deepika Padukone:

Tamannaah Bhatia also wished the Bajirao Mastani actress with a sweet note. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday @deepikapadukone..May you have an incredibly special year ahead!."

Happy happy birthday @deepikapadukone

May you have an incredibly special year ahead! pic.twitter.com/6T6QUC913O — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 5, 2021

The upcoming Pan-India film starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. There is too much curiosity around the film, let's wait to know what's more in store for us.

