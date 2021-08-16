Prabhas wishes his co star Saif Ali Khan on his birthday: Can't wait for everyone to see you in Adipurush

Actor Prabhas will be sharing a screen with Bollywood actor in the upcoming pan-Indian film Adipurush. Prabhas shared a dapper photo of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to wish his Adipurush co-star on his birthday. The actor wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday #SaifAliKhan ji ! Can’t wait for everyone to see you in #Adipurush!"

Today, the Nawab of Bollywood is celebrating his 51st birthday and wishes are pouring in on social media from fans and friends. Prabhas also shared a dapper photo of Sai Ali Khan donning a red polo t-shirt, sleek mustache and hairstyle.

Adipurush has an ensemble cast of Prabhas in a never seen before role as Lord Rama and the Bollywood Nawab Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. This power packed combination of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan are skyrocketing the expectations of the netizens. Apart from these two celebrities, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh would be essaying the roles of Sita and Lakshman respectively.

Post lockdown, Adipurush resumed shoot. Important scenes between Ram, Sita and Lakshman, played by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny filmed during this scheudle in Mumbai.

Adipurush is based on one of the most loved epics in Indian mythology, which is the Ramayana. The film tells the story of how Lord Ram triumphs over the Asura king Raavan and is a tale of how good wins over evil. The film boasts a huge budget of Rs. 350-400 crore and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T- Series.