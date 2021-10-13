Prabhas wishes his 'Prerana' Pooja Hegde on her birthday with a beautiful poster from Radhe Shyam

Pooja Hegde turns 31 today, October 13 and her Radhe Shyam co-star Prabhas has shared a new breathtakingly beautiful poster from the film. One can see, Pooja looks mesmerising in a white embellished gown and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Pooja Hegde looks like a dream personified in this new poster from the much-anticipated film. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is set to release on Janaury 14, 2022, during Sankranthi. The romantic drama which is set in 1970's Europe, has Bhagyashree in a crucial.

Meanwhile, Pooja has an interesting line-up of films. She will be seen in Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Bhaijaan with Salman Khan.

Talking about her upcoming South films, she will make a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya.

Pooja's Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni is releasing on October 15. Pooja, meanwhile, is shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's Beat.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: PHOTOS of Radhe Shyam actress that bring out her goofy, cheerful & naughty side