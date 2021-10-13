Prabhas wishes his 'Prerana' Pooja Hegde on her birthday with a beautiful poster from Radhe Shyam
Pooja Hegde turns 31 today, October 13 and her Radhe Shyam co-star Prabhas has shared a new breathtakingly beautiful poster from the film. One can see, Pooja looks mesmerising in a white embellished gown and we cannot take our eyes off her.
Meanwhile, Pooja has an interesting line-up of films. She will be seen in Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Bhaijaan with Salman Khan.
Talking about her upcoming South films, she will make a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya.
Pooja's Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni is releasing on October 15. Pooja, meanwhile, is shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's Beat.
