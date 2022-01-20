Prabhas wishes his uncle and legend Krishnam Raju on birthday; Pens a gratitude note

Known as Rebel Star, legendary actor Krishnam Raju turns a year older today, January 20. On this occasion, Prabhas has penned a heartfelt birthday note for his uncle and legend Krishnam Raju. He also thanked him for always inspiring with his wisdom and guidance.

"Wishing my uncle, the Rebel star Dr. Krishnam Raju garu a very Happy Birthday! Thank you for always inspiring us with your wisdom and for your guidance," Prabhas wrote alongside a poster of his uncle from the upcoming film Radhe Shyam.

Take a look:

For the unversed, veteran actor Krishnam Raju will be seen playing a spiritual guru in his nephew Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. Apparently, this will be the last film of his career and Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned to make it a big and memorable one. Set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, the much-awaited Pan-India project has Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

Well, Prabhas shares a close bond with uncle Krishnam Raju and he makes sure to express the same through his social media posts.