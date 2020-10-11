Prabhas wishes Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday; Says 'Thank you for inspiring us all'

Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas are also collaborating for the first time in Nag Ashwin's untitled film.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 78th birthday today, October 11 and fans across the country are sending him best wishes on social media. Among many celebs from the film industry, Baahubali actor Prabhas also penned a sweet birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan. Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a picture of Big B from one of his films and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to the legendary @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for inspiring us all!." As we all know, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas are collaborating for the first time in Nag Ashwin's untitled film. The yet-to-be-titled film features in the female lead role and is tentatively called, #Prabhas21.

Prabhas recently announced about the same on Instagram and called it a dream come true moment. He wrote, "Finally, a dream coming true...Sharing screen space with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!."

Sharing about being a part of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's film, Big B wrote, "Bachchan tweeted, “An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous and most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for Vyjayanthi Movies .. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on .. !!."

Amitabh Bachchan has already been a part of South films in the past. Last year, he was seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He has also been part of other few South films like Amrithadhare, Manam and Kandahar.

