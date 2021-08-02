Prabhas wishes Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar on his birthday with a throwback PHOTO; See here

Prabhas will be seen next in the pan-Indian film titled Radhe Shyam under the direction of Radhe Krishna Kumar. Today, the director is celebrating his 37th birthday and the actor took Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. Prabhas shared a photo of his director/friend and wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, dear @director_radhaa!.”

Director Radha Krishna grew to fame with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam. As he is celebrating his birthday, social media is filled with love and wishes from fans and friends. Fans are also trending with #RadheShyam and #RadhaKrishna Kumar. To wish the director and his dear friend Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas shared a throwback photo of him from the sets of Radhe Shyam. In the photo, the director can be seen dressed in a yellow and black striped jacket.

Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of Indian cinema. It is set against the backdrop of Paris in the 1980s and features Prabhas as Vikram Aditya and Pooja Hegde as Prerna. The big-budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

Music composer Justin Prabhakaran is scoring the music. Radhe Shyam is being made simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu while being dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The film is all set to hit the theaters for Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2022.