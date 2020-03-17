Prabhas wraps up Georgia schedule amidst Coronavirus outbreak; Fans trend #Prabhas20FirstlookSoon

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer have wrapped up Georgia schedule. Despite the spread of deadly virus, the team continued to shoot and has finally wrapped the Georgia schedule.

Prabhas 20, also starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead role has been the talk of the town since its inception. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas 20 will see the Baahubali actor in never seen before avatar. The upcoming love saga is creating the right buzz and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them. Meanwhile, amid coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer have wrapped up the Georgia schedule. Despite coronavirus spread, the team continued to shoot and have finally wrapped the Georgia schedule.

The director took to Twitter and announced about the same. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna tweeted. The team has shot for this important schedule under heavy 10 degrees-cold climate. Meanwhile, Prabhas' fans can't keep calm as the makers are set to release first look on March 25. #Prabhas20FirstlookSoon is trending on Twitter as fans are super thrilled and can't wait to know what's in stores.

One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20

First look soon — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 17, 2020

10 degrees cold, pouring rain and corona virus threat. Nothing stops the spirit of crew. #Prabhas20 pic.twitter.com/8i5v0vSQeo — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 14, 2020

The makers might unveil the first look on the occasion of Ugadi, i.e on March 25th. Ugadi is the New Year’s Day for the Hindus of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka states and it is celebrated grandly.

Prabhas 20 is a romantic story being made on a lavish scale. The film will be jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. The music of the film will be by Amit Trivedi.

