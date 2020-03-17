Prabhas wraps up Georgia schedule amidst Coronavirus outbreak; Fans trend #Prabhas20FirstlookSoon
Prabhas 20, also starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead role has been the talk of the town since its inception. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas 20 will see the Baahubali actor in never seen before avatar. The upcoming love saga is creating the right buzz and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them. Meanwhile, amid coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer have wrapped up the Georgia schedule. Despite coronavirus spread, the team continued to shoot and have finally wrapped the Georgia schedule.
One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20
First look soon
— Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 17, 2020
10 degrees cold, pouring rain and corona virus threat. Nothing stops the spirit of crew. #Prabhas20 pic.twitter.com/8i5v0vSQeo
— Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 14, 2020
The makers might unveil the first look on the occasion of Ugadi, i.e on March 25th. Ugadi is the New Year’s Day for the Hindus of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka states and it is celebrated grandly.
Prabhas 20 is a romantic story being made on a lavish scale. The film will be jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. The music of the film will be by Amit Trivedi.
