Prabhas x Diljit Dosanjh: Kalki 2898 AD makers set to bring massive combo for first song; details inside

Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of this year. Moviegoers have been excited about this one film since its inception. After setting social media on fire with the release of Kalki 2898 AD's trailer, the makers have decided to release the teaser for the first song from the film featuring Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh.

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD's first song to witness never-seen-before combo

In an exciting turn of events, today, the makers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD have finally announced that the promo of the first single from the film will be dropped on Saturday (June 14). The song will witness the collaboration of popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh with superstar Prabhas.

Taking to their official X (formerly called Twitter) account, the makers shared an interesting poster and wrote, “India’s Most Celebrated Singer for India’s Most Celebrated Actor #Prabhas X @diljitdosanjh#Kalki2898AD First Single Promo Out Tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, the trailer for Prabhas' new movie Kalki 2898 AD, was released after a long wait on June 10. The 3-minute and 3-second trailer begins by showing a dystopian world where despair looms large. A supreme leader, who sees himself as a deity, controls all the resources within the final city of the world, Kasi, leaving many feeling hopeless.

The plot takes an intriguing twist as Padma, played by Deepika Padukone, conceives a child destined to revolutionize the world. Assisted by Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan), she is shielded from all perils, including the relentless pursuit of bounty hunter Bhairava, portrayed by Prabhas, who is determined to apprehend them.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, Kalki 2898 AD is an epic sci-fi film set in a post-apocalyptic future. The film features superstar Prabhas in the lead role as Bhairava.

As per reports, the plot of Kalki 2898 AD revolves around the mysterious Kalki, the tenth and last manifestation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu. The highly anticipated film is said to be the most expensive Indian movie yet, with an ensemble cast of brilliant actors like Kamal Haasan (in a special yet significant role), Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others in pivotal roles.

Santhosh Narayanan is helming the film's music. Kalki 2898 AD is set for its theatrical release on June 27, 2024. So you better book your calendars from now.

