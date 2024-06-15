Prabhas X Diljit Dosanjh: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveil Bhairava Anthem’s promo, call it ‘India’s Biggest Song’

Prabhas is all set to hit the big screens this month with his much-awaited dystopian movie Kalki 2898 AD is releasing on June 27. The makers had initially announced the film’s first single to feature Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas with them now dropping a promo glimpse.

The film’s first single is called Bhairava Anthem with the makers even terming it as “India’s Biggest Song.” The complete video of the electrifying track is set to arrive on June 16, 2024.

Check out the promo video of Bhairava Antham feat. Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas