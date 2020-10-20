PrabhasBirthdayCDP trends on Twitter with an intense photo of the rebel star ahead of his birthday

Fans of Prabhas took to social media and shared a common display picture of the actor for his birthday.

Ahead of the Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas’ birthday on October 23, Prabhas’ common display picture has been trending on social media. In the photo, Prabhas can be seen in posing a massy pose. This has come as a refreshing one to the fans of Prabhas as it is a visual treat. It goes without saying that the birthday of Prabhas will be celebrated in a grand manner as the lockdown for pandemic is lifted in most of the areas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. It was revealed by the makers recently that the film’s motion poster will be released on the actor’s birthday. Radhe Shyam is touted to be a period love story, which is set in Europe. It is being reported that Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde will be seen as a princess. However, there’s no official update yet about the film’s storyline.

See the fans tweets here:

The mighty man who is at the peak of the mountain called Indian Cinema, now becoming the face of Indian cinema and the people's superstar across india,ruling hearts with an unparalled love from all corners of nation and beyond.

Common DP for #Prabhas Birthday #PrabhasBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/BFcofw4tpc — Rebelism Network (@RebelismNetwork) October 20, 2020

Here's The Much Awaited CDP to Celebrate #Rebelstar #Prabhas's Birthday on Oct 23rd

Let the celebrations begin #PrabhasBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/0t0DBhLzHW — ramesh gopishetty (@alwaysfilmy) October 20, 2020

Time To Update Our Profile Dps With Our New Common DP #Prabhas #PrabhasBirthdayCDP

Advance Happy Birthday Anna pic.twitter.com/SfjTsO9kiX — Akhil Saaho (@akhil4prabhas) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has in his kitty, Om Raut directorial Adipurush. The film has as the main antagonist, and he will be seen as the demon king Ravan. It was reported that the film will have Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady, while some reports suggest that will be seen as Goddess Sita. However, no official update about the film’s female lead has been made yet.

Credits :Twitter

