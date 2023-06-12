Prabhu Deva becomes father at 50, welcomes baby girl with second wife Himani Singh

Prabhu Deva is the father of a baby girl. He welcomed his first child with his second wife Himani Singh. The choreographer and actor, who got married in 2020, welcomed a baby girl and is super excited. For the unversed, he has three sons from his previous marriage.

Prabhu Deva confirmed the big news of welcoming a baby girl into his life with Himani Singh. He reportedly quoted saying to ETimes, "Yes, it is true. I am a father again and at this age. I fee; very very happy and complete."

The 50-year-old star is super excited as it's the first girl child in their family. Earlier, he had three boys from his first marriage with Ramlatha. The actor, director and choreographer revealed he wants to spend maximum time with his newborn. He said that he has reduced his workload and decided to be around with his family. He wants to enjoy this new phase of life with his daughter.

"I felt like I was doing too much work, just running around.. I'm done. I just want to spend some time with my family," he quoted saying.

About Prabhu Deva's marriage

Prabhu Deva married Dr. Himani, a physiotherapist by profession. For unversed, in 2020, his brother announced that he is married to Himani during COVID-19 in an intimate ceremony. The wedding, as per the report, was a small affair with not many people in attendance owing to the lockdown rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor had reportedly met her after someone recommended her to him as he needed treatment for his chronic back pain. During the process, they reportedly fell in love during the therapy sessions.

The couple made their first public appearance after marriage in April 2023 as they were clicked when they visited Tirupati to seek blessings. Several pics and videos went viral back then but her face was covered with a mask.

Earlier, the choreographer was married to Latha but got divorced after 16 years of relationship. They had three children together, Vishal, who passed away due to Cancer, and Rishi Raghavendra Deva and Adith Deva. In 2010, it was alleged that Prabhu Deva got divorced from his wife due to his affair with Nayanthara. He was in a relationship with the Lady Superstar for a long time as well.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara poses with her twins Uyir and Ulag; Reveals their faces on her first anniversary with Vignesh Shivan