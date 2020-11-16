Prabhu Deva’s wedding preparations with his niece happening at a brisk pace?

It was reported earlier this month that Prabhu Deva is all set to remarry nine years after his divorce.

The news of Prabhu Deva’s wedding has been making the rounds on social media for a while now. While it was reported earlier that he is all set to marry his niece, new reports suggest that the wedding preparations are going on in a brisk pace. While the actor has not made any official statements regarding this news, it is still being circulated on several websites and social media platforms.

For the unversed, Prabhu was previously married to Ramlatha, and they both had three kids. However, their eldest son died after battling cancer in 2008. In 2010, Prabhu Deva made the headlines after his relationship with Lady Superstar Nayanthara came up. His wife filed a case against him and demanded the arrest of Nayanthara. She also requested for a reunion with Prabhudeva.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe: Makers to come up with an official update soon

However, the couple ended their marriage with a divorce in 2011. In 2012, Nayanthara confirmed that she had ended her affair with Prabhu. A couple of years back, she modified the tattoo that she had in her forearm, which had his name. Meanwhile, Nayanthara has been in a relationship with Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan. They both have openly accepted their relationship and rumours about their wedding make the headlines every now and then. On work front, Prabhu will be directing the Bollywood flick Radhe featuring and in the lead roles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Free Press Journal

Share your comment ×