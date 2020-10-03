  1. Home
Prabhu issues clarification, amidst rumours about being in quarantine for COVID 19; Says he twisted his ankle

Prabhu skipped the memorial event organized during his father and legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan's birth anniversary and it triggered speculations that he was under quarantine and he might have been infected by Coronavirus.
Mumbai
Late legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan's 92nd birth anniversary was celebrated on October 1. Kollywood biggies including Kamal Haasan took to social media to remember the actor on his birth anniversary. Like every year, this year too, a memorial event was organised at the actor’s residence in T Nagar in Chennai. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Minister Jaikumar too took part in the event. However, Sivaji Ganesan’s son and veteran actor Prabhu did not take part in the event.

This triggered speculations that the popular actor was under quarantine and he might have been infected by Coronavirus. Following such new reports, Prabhu has now clarified to the media that the news about him being infected by COVID 19 was false. He stated that he slipped while walking in a muddy place and twisted his ankle. As he had some trouble walking, he did not take part in the event thinking that it may create anxiety among the fans.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi on his role in Vijay starrer Master: Thoroughly enjoyed playing the ruthless antagonist

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhu will be next seen playing a key role in Mani Ratnam’s most ambiguous project Ponniyin Selvan. The magnum opus has an ensemble of star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi to name a few. The film is based on the epic Tamil novel titled Ponniyin Selvan, written by Amarar Kalki. It is anticipated that Prabhu will be seen playing the role of Aniruddha Brahmarayar in Ponniyin Selvan.

Credits :The Times Of India

