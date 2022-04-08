Prabhu to share screen space with Dhanush in Naane Varuven?

Dhanush is presently balancing between the Tamil-Telugu bilingual project Vaathi and Selvaraghavan’s suspense drama, Naane Varuven. Now, the latest buzz is that actor Prabhu has joined the cast of Naane Varuven. According to reports, he has already shot his portions for the flick and will be playing a crucial role in the movie. Recently, Elli AvrRam also joined the core cast of the thriller.

This Tamil drama stars Dhanush and Indhuja Ravichandran in main roles, alongside Selvaraghavan and Yogi Babu as supporting cast. Dhanush will be reuniting with his filmmaker-brother after nearly a decade. The sibling duo last worked together in the 2011 Tamil drama Mayakkam Enna. Meanwhile, he has already collaborated with Prabhu in the 2012 romantic movie 3.

A few days ago, Selvarghavan shared a new poster from the movie and the photo went viral on Twitter. In the still full of swag, Dhanush can be seen smoking a cigarette and relaxing on a chair. For those who do not know, the star is playing dual roles in his next. For one part, he plays a youngster with spike hair and a goatee, and for the other, he will be seen as an older man with specs and a beard.

Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, this forthcoming film will have melodies scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Meanwhile, the release date for the venture has not been announced yet.

Apart from Naane Varuven and Vaathi, Dhanush will also be a part of the Hollywood flick, The Gray Man.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda hugs his dad with brother Anand on his 60th birthday; Writes an emotional post