Prabhudeva: From failed marriage to relationship with Nayanthara, a timeline of his relationships

Prabhudeva's love affair with actress Nayanthara and his separation from wife Latha, take a look into the timeline of his relationships.

The latest news reports about the ace dancer and filmmaker Prabhudeva states that he has once again found love. The well known director and actor is reportedly in a relationship with his niece and is expected to tie the knot with her. This is not the first time when the popular actor cum director's love life has made headlines. The Muqabla star grabbed attention when news came to light that he was dating actress Nayanthara. The stunner is known as the Lady Superstar of the southern film industry. Initially when it was reported that the duo are in love, neither of them confirmed the news.

As per news reports, Prabhudeva after some time admitted to being in love with the gorgeous diva Nayanthara. The duo had worked together on a Tamil film called Villu. The news reports stated how Prabhudeva and Nayanthara had been dating for two years. The news of Prabhudeva admitting to being in love reached his wife Latha. According to media reports, Prabhudeva had married Latha in 1995. Latha reportedly is into classical dancing which was a common thread with the duo. The couple reportedly have three children. But unfortunately the couple's son Vishal passed away due to cancer in 2008.

As per media reports, on July 2, 2010 Prabhudeva and former wife Latha finally got separated legally and ended their marriage of 16 years. Latha got custody of her two kids. Before getting divorced, Latha has also reportedly filed a petition in Chennai court in October 2010, which would not allow Prabhudeva to tie the knot with actress Nayanthara.

