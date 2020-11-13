Prabhudeva finds love again; Muqabla star all set to marry for the second time?

The news reports further go on to add that Prabhudeva is reportedly in a relationship with his niece and is all set to tie the knot for the second time.

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that actor director and choreographer Prabhudeva is in love again. The well known personality from the south film industry is reportedly all set to marry for the second time. The news reports further go on to add that Prabhudeva is reportedly in a relationship with his niece. The news reports about Prabhudeva state that he is looking forward to tie the knot with her. There is no confirmation from the Muqabla star about the news of his second marriage or relationship. On the work front, the actor cum director will be seen in the film called Bagheera.

The first look of the film was unveiled by the makers some time back. The first look poster of Bagheera features the lead actor Prabhudeva in a very unique manner. The news reports stated that the production work on the film was suspended due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The news reports about the upcoming Prabhudeva starrer states that the cast and crew has resumed shooting in the month of September. The highly anticipated film with Prabhudeva in the lead is helmed by filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran. Makkal Selvan of the south film industry, Vijay Sethupathi had also previously shared the first look poster of Bagheera on his Twitter account.

The fans and followers of the popular actor cum director Prabhudeva are eagerly waiting to see what this film has to offer to the audience members. Prabhudeva is also directing Bollywood star in the upcoming film called Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

(ALSO READ: Bagheera FIRST LOOK: Prabhu Deva's tonsured head and wacky appearance has piqued the interest of fans)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TOI

Share your comment ×