Actor-director Prabhudeva is all set to return to direction with a new project starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. The upcoming film will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual action thriller, marking the Kannappa actor's debut in Tamil cinema.

Prabhudeva returns to direction with Vishnu Manchu’s next film

Prabhudeva is set to helm an action thriller featuring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. As Vishnu celebrated his 45th birthday on November 23, 2026, Prabhudeva made the official announcement on the same day, extending his birthday wishes to the actor.

Advertisement

Sharing the update, he said, “Happy Birthday to My Hero and little Brother Vishnu Manchu! Making this celebration even more special and colourful with VM 24! Prabhudeva × VISHNU MANCHU.”

Here’s the post:

While further details about the project remain under wraps, the makers are expected to announce the remaining cast and crew in due course.

Prabhudeva last directed the Salman Khan starrer Radhe, which premiered directly on OTT. The film follows a daring cop who embarks on a mission to stop a ruthless individual and dismantle his network.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Sudhanshu Pandey, Megha Akash, Bharath, and others in key roles. The movie is an official Indian adaptation of the 2017 South Korean action thriller The Outlaws, starring Don Lee (Ma Dong Seok).

Vishnu Manchu and Prabhudeva’s work front

Vishnu Manchu was last seen in the lead role in Kannappa , directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. Based on a popular legend, the film narrates the story of an atheist hunter who transforms into a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

Advertisement

The film also features cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, Prabhudeva was last seen alongside Himesh Reshammiya in Bad*ss Ravi Kumar. The choreographer-turned-actor also has several projects in his lineup, including Maharagni – Queen of Queens, Moonwalk, and Bang Bang.

Additionally, he plays a key role in the Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty starrer Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, which has yet to announce its release date.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: 11 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Sharwanand’s Bhogi to Cosmic Samson and Kunchacko Boban’s Hail Mary