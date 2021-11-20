Prabhudeva to play an intense avatar in Ashish Kumar Dubey’s Journey

Prabhudeva is a name that doesn’t need an introduction. He is not just an ace actor and a phenomenal dancer but a stupendous filmmaker as well. He has often won hearts with his impressive line of work be it in acting, choreography or direction and has successfully carved a niche for himself. And while Prabhudeva’s massive fan following yearns to see him onscreen, they are in for a big surprise. As per a recent update, the legendary artist has been roped in for Ashish Kumar Dubey’s upcoming film Journey which is being produced by Anjum Rizvi and Ashish Dubey.

To note, Prabhudeva will be seen playing a key role in the movie and will be seen in an intense avatar in Journey. It is reported that Journey will be a romantic entertainer and the Intlo Srimathi Veedhilo Kumari actor is quite excited to be a part of the movie. Although no reports have been divulged about the remaining cast of the movie, the source suggests that the principal shoot of Journey begins in mid 2022. The source also suggested that the romantic entertainer will be shot extensively in the picturesque locales of Agra and Europe.

Meanwhile, Prabhudeva recently made headlines as he had shared the screen with Puneeth Rajkumar aka Apu for the first time in the Kannada movie Lucky Man. The makers had released interesting pics from the shoot wherein Puneeth and Prabhudeva looked all cool in white suits for the song. Lucky Man is the Kannada remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kaduvale. Along with Krishna, Lucky Man also stars Sangeetha Sringeri and Roshni Prakash in female lead roles.

