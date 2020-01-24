Prabhudeva’s Pon Manchavel release date REVEALED

Prabhudeva's next film, Pon Manichavel, in which he will be seen as a cop, is all set to hit the big screens on February 24.

Director AC Mugil Chellappan’s action thriller Pon Manickavel has Prabhudheva in the lead role. The film’s trailer was revealed recently, and now buzz is that the film will hit the big screens on February 21. As the film will show Prabhudeva as a cop for the first time, expectations on the film are sky high. From the trailer, it can be said that he will be seen as a fearless. It looks like he will be seen as an honest cop, who has no fear of consequences.

The trailer also teases us with a glimpse of Prabhu Deva's unique dance style, while we are waiting to watch the actor show his fullest dancing skills after a long time. Media reports suggest that Pon Manickavel will be different from other cop dramas. Apart from Prabhu Deva, the film also features Nivetha Pethuraj, J.Mahendran and Suresh Menon in key roles. Produced by Nemichand Jhabak and V Hitesh Jhabak, the film has music by D Imman.

The makers changed the film’s release date to February 21 as the film’s original release date would have clashed with other biggies including Rajinikanth's Darbar and Dhanush's Pattas. It is expected that the film will be received well by the fans of Prabhu Deva. Meanwhile, Prabhudheva’s Bollywood directorial, Dabangg 3 got tremendous success. The film had in the lead role. Co-produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions, the film had Saiee Manjrekar and as female leads.

Credits :YouTube

Read More