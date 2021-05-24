Prabhudeva on spending time amid COVID 19 pandemic: I have been watching a lot of movies during lockdown

In a recent interview, Prabhudeva opened up about how he is spending time at home during the prolonged Covid-19 lockdown. Take a look.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India has been facing a grim situation. Thousands of patients are battling the deadly virus and people across the country are extending their support in these trying times. Actors and actresses have taken to their social media handles to amplify requests for resources and have also arranged for medical aid like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and hospital beds. During these unprecedented times, several Bollywood stars are also using their platform to spread positivity and words of hope.

During the pandemic, Prabhudeva had been busy with the release of and starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, in a chat with The Times of India, the director opened up about how he has been busy during the lockdown. He revealed that he has been utilizing his time at home by binge-watching movies during the prolonged lockdown. “I have been watching a lot of movies through the lockdown. I think I have seen every single film, across all genres that are available on the OTT,” he told the outlet.

The actor-director also talked about how digital content has helped him stay at home when going outdoors was not advised. He also said that during these trying times, he learned to enjoy the simple things in life. “We can't really venture out or go to meet our friends during this time of the year. A few weeks ago we had cricket going on and people were watching it from the confines of their homes,” he said.

Also Read| Prabhudheva secretly tied the knot to his physiotherapist at his Mumbai residence?

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :The Times of India

Share your comment ×