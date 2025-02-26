Prabhudeva tags ‘legacy’ as he shares ‘spotlight’ with his son Rishii for the FIRST time

Prabhudeva continues to remain the undisputed dancing legend of India and his exemplary skills in the craft require no introduction. With a career graph of innumerable choreographies and dance albums, the talented artist has now for the first time, spoken about keeping his legacy alive while introducing his son Rishii on stage.

Well, during his first-ever concert in Chennai, Prabhudeva shared the stage and the spotlight with his son Rishii. The dad-son duo matched vibes to the track Petta Rap and it was all things special.

Prabhudeva later shared a glimpse of this special performance on his social media handle as he introduced his son to the world.

Check out the post here:

Addressing legacy, passion for dance and a journey that’s only begun, he wrote, “Proud to introduce my son Rishii Ragvendar Deva as we share the spotlight for the first time! This is more than dance—it’s legacy, passion, and a journey that’s just getting started.”

Besides being a choreographer, Prabhudeva has established his identity with hyphenated talents, such as a film producer, director and even an actor. With his career spanning over 32 years, he has received some of the highest honors for his craft, both within the country and internationally as well.

Advertisement

Coming back to his first-ever live-in concert held in Chennai, the event was attended by several celebrities, including actors Dhanush, SJ Suryah and Vadivelu.

In one of the videos that had gone viral previously, PD was seen shaking a leg to the tunes of the song Rowdy Baby when he was suddenly joined on stage by Dhanush.

Take a look at the clip here:

In other news, this concert came under slight scrutiny after actress Srushti Dange called out the creative team of the show for their alleged discrimination against her. In a tell-all social media post, the actress openly announced her exit from the same.