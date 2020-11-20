Prabhudheva secretly tied the knot to his physiotherapist at his Mumbai residence?

Filmmaker and choreographer Prabhudheva's personal life has been the talk of the town and according to latest reports, he is already married to his physiotherapist. Rumours are doing rounds that Prabhudheva has already tied the knot in September at his Mumbai residence, Green Acres and now, he has moved with his wife to Chennai. However, there is yet no official word or picture of them together. Earlier, reports stated that is all set to marry his niece, and that the wedding preparations are going on at a brisk pace. However, the latest news states otherwise.

Indian TV quoted a popular Tamil daily DT Next stating, "The latest reports are all baseless. Prabhu Deva got married in September and his wife is a physiotherapist and not his niece. They were seeing each other for quite some time now. She was treating him for his back injury and the wedding took place a couple of months ago. The couple is now living in Chennai"

The actor-filmmaker's personal life has always been in the limelight. For the unversed, Prabhu was previously married to Ramlatha, and had three kids. Their eldest son died after battling cancer in 2008.​ Things were fine in their marriage until Prabhudheva, back then, fell in love with Nayanthara. He was madly in love with the actress and they had decided to get married. Actor's wife Latha, with the help of her friends and media, had tried to solve the differences but nothing worked out.

ALSO READ | When Nayanthara spoke about her break up with Prabhudheva and how it left her shattered

Unfortunately, his relationship with Nayanthara did not survive for long. Nayanthara and Prabhudheva, who had decided to marry each other, got separated in a few years of their relationship. Nayanthara is now in a happy phase with beau Vignesh Shivan.