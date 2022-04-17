Prabhudheva shares a video of Vadivelu singing 'Sing in the rain' & it's winning hearts on the Internet

Dance choreographer-actor-director Prabhudheva has shared a video of comedian Vadivelu singing the famous 'Sing in the rain' song. The video is grabbing all the attention on Twitter. He had sung it the same way in a popular comedy sequence in the Tamil feature film, Manathai Thirudi Vittai.

Prabhudheva posted a video clip of himself with the popular Tamil comedian Vadivelu on Twitter. The clip sees Vadivelu singing the song in a hilarious way as Prabhudheva looks on. The clip has put a smile on scores of fans of Tamil cinema and has triggered rumours of both Prabhudheva and Vadivelu working together.

Take a look at the video below:

Sing in the rain is a caricature of the 'Singin' in the Rain', the classic number from the eponymous 1952 musical romantic comedy, performed by Gene Kelly.

Meanwhile, there are reports about Prabhudheva will be working with Vadivelu in his comeback film Naai Sekar Returns. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Grapevine has it that Prabhudheva will be choreographing a song for Vadivelu in the film. The film, which is being directed by Suraaj has music by Santhosh Narayanan and is being produced by Lyca Productions.

