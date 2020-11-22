Prabhudheva's brother CONFIRMS director's marriage to Dr Himani; Details Inside

The director's brother Raju Sundaram has confirmed the news stating, "We are very happy about Prabhudheva's marriage."

Too many speculations have been doing rounds regarding actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhdheva's marriage to a physiotherapist. Reports state Prabhudheva had tied the knot to a doctor in May and the couple has moved in together after their marriage at actor's Chennai house. While Prabhudheva is yet to make it official about his marriage, his brother Raju Sundaram has confirmed the news stating, "We are very happy about Prabhudheva's marriage." Speaking to ETimes, the Dabangg 3 director's brother spilled the beans as he confirmed about director's marriage.

The report states, Prabhudheva met and fell in love with Dr Himani while he was undergoing treatment for his back and legs at her clinic in Mumbai. After getting married in May 2020, they moved to Chennai. The wedding was attended by a very few selected members since it was during the lockdown. Himani's family also flew in from Mumbai to Chennai to bless the couple in August. Well, this his second marriage. For the unversed, Prabhu was previously married to Ramlatha and had three kids. Their eldest son died after battling cancer in 2008.​

Earlier, he was in a relationship with Nayanthara. However, the duo parted ways after dating each other for a short time. Prabhudheva had divorced his first wife only to marry Nayanthara. He was madly in love with her and the former couple had decided to get married but their relationship turned bitter for the reasons well-known to them.

The Lady Superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara is now in a relationship with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

