Prabhudheva's gripping first look in a differently-abled avatar for Poikkal Kuthirai will leave you stunned

Not as a choreographer or director, but this time Prabhudheva will be seen in a never seen before avatar for his next film, titled Poikkal Kuthirai. The first look of the film was released recently and it sees Prabhudheva playing a physically challenged person. One can see, Prabhudheva in a one-legged avatar and is carrying a child in one hand.

Santhosh P Jayakumar also revealed how Prabhudheva played this challenging role and left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. "Prabhudheva Master's leg has to be folded backwards and tied. We have a method to pull it off convincingly from a visual standpoint but to balance the body weight on one leg and also perform is not easy. A lot of research and practice has been done to get the desired final output," CinemaExpress quoted the director. Santosh also revealed that he had Prabhudheva in his mind for this role right from the time he started working on the script.

Meanwhile, sharing the first look on his Instagram, Prabhudheva wrote, "Here’s the First Look of #PoikkalKuthirai, a gripping story of grit!."

Poikkal Kuthirai also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raiza Wilson, and Prakash Raj among others. The upcoming film will have music by Imman and is bankrolled by Darkroom Pictures and Mini Studio. The makers have wrapped up the major part of the shoot and are looking forward to resume the next schedule in Chennai.

