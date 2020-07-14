Pradeep Chandran of Bigg Boss Malayalam gets married to Anupama amidst the lockdown; WATCH

Bigg Boss Malayalam fame and actor Pradeep Chandran got married to his partner as per Hindu traditions on Sunday, July 12. The wedding was attended only by their family members.

A lot of South Indian celebrities have got married amidst the lockdown restrictions and recently, Bigg Boss Malayalam fame and actor Pradeep Chandran got married to his partner as per Hindu traditions. The wedding was attended only by their family members while the actor's friends joined the wedding through a LIVE video on social media. Pradeep Chandran's friends from Bigg Boss house showered him with love and wished via a LIVE video. Pradeep also went Live on Facebook so that his close friends and relatives can enjoy the wedding despite being far away. One can see in the photos, the couple looking happy together as they enter the wedlock.

The Bigg Boss fame was seen wearing a shirt and Mundu while the bride picked a red Kasavu saree for the special day. The new bride Anupama is a software engineer and hails from Karunagapally. Ahead of the wedding, Pradeep took to Facebook and shared about getting married to his partner. He wrote, "I am getting married on coming Sunday (12th July 2020).. Her name is Anupama Ramachandran, native of Karunagappally and she is working with Infosys, Thiruvananthapuram."

He also mentioned how his wedding ceremony would happen without his closed ones and he is sorry about it. He added, "The ceremony will be going on without many of my dears including my elder brother who is still abroad.. For that I'm on alot of pain.. I am sorry that I couldn’t invite everyone separately."

Check out Pradeep Chandran's Facebook posts below:

Dear friends, I am getting married on coming Sunday (12th July 2020).. Her name is Anupama Ramachandran, native of... Posted by Pradeep Chandran on Friday, 10 July 2020

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×