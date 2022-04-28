Pradeep Machiraju's Sarkaar shows returns with season 2, Sidhhu Jonnalagadda & others grace the first episode

With 2nd season on the anvil, Sarkaar, a show that commands unparalleled success and popularity is all set to regale the audience starting April 29th, every Friday at 6:00 PM on Aha. With the thunderous response received during the season 1, the audiences are just few days away from the digital premiere of season 2. Produced by Agastya Arts, and hosted by exuberant Pradeep Machiraju, this season of Sarkaar makes a way for array of stellar surprises for the viewers.

Taking the reality show genre to a whole new level with 2x thrill, 2x excitement and 2x entertainment, Sarkar 2 boasts of the bidding game where the special guests should be able to guess the questions. Spanning four rounds every episode, the series will take viewers on a rife with edge-of-the-seat entertainment journey.

The first episode promises an additional dose of fun with Sidhu Jonnalagadda - DJ Tillu fame, Praneeth Reddy - Marcus fame, Muralidhar and the gorgeous Deepika Pilli. Aha has released the launch promo of the Sarkaar's season 2, which has already won the netizens' hearts.

Each episode of Sakar compromises four levels, with guests having to guess the questions at every level. The final participant who can sustain until the 4th round will be playing the game with Sarkar himself, i.e., Pradeep Machiraju. Additionally, this season sees the involvement of the LIVE audience for the first time and the cherry on the cake is Pradeep will be doing stand-up comedy to enthral the LIVE viewers and throw some funny questions. The lucky person wins the surprise hamper from the Sarkaar team. The questions revolve across general knowledge, politics, current affairs, politics, sports, mythology and mathematics etc.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya's Dootha launch to Arya's series The Village: OTT debuts, shows & everything you need to know