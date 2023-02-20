Pradeep Ranganathan's blockbuster film Love Today to be remade in Hindi; To release in 2024

Tamil film Love Today, which was directed and acted by Pradeep Ranganathan, is all set for a Hindi remake. The Hindi rights of Love Today has been bagged by Phantom Studios in association with its original producers AGS entertainment. The Hindi will be released in theaters in early 2024.

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, making his acting debut and Ivana as the female lead. Love Today was released theatrically on 4 November 2022 and received highly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The film was praised by audiences for its apt storyline, performance, humour and everything. The film was a critical and commercial success at the box office grossing ₹100 crores against a budget of Rs 5 crores. The film was originally scheduled to release only in Tamil but because of the massive response, it was later released in Telugu as well.