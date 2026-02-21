Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon 2 in works? Actor drops hint after reunion with director Ashwath Marimuthu

Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, was released on February 21, 2025, and became a massive hit in theaters. As the film completes one year since its release, the lead actor has hinted at a sequel.

Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu to join hands for Dragon 2?

As Dragon turned one year old, director Ashwath Marimuthu shared a post that read, “1 year of Dragon! Blast working with this self made star Pradeep Ranganathan. When friends come together for work the relationship is at stake! But the same stake pushes u to deliver keep growing more PR! Thanks to AGS Production & my team. WE WILL COME BACK ‘2’nd TIME.”

Reposting the same, Pradeep wrote, “Friend to Director transition took some time for me. But now I have the best in both with me. Coming soon.” He also shared a picture of two dragons, further hinting at a sequel.

Here’s the post:

More about Dragon

Dragon is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that follows Raghavan, a college dropout who leads a fake life, convincing his family that he has a high-paying job. However, after his girlfriend ends their relationship, he transforms and secures a job using fake qualifications.

When his past comes knocking again, Raghavan is forced to face a major challenge that threatens to change his life forever.

Apart from Pradeep, the film features Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, KS Ravikumar, and George Maryan in key roles. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s work front

Pradeep Ranganathan was last seen in the lead role in Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran. The romantic comedy revolves around two cousins who enter into a fake marriage to save the bride’s life and secure a safe future for her with her real lover.

Apart from Pradeep, the film features Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, and Aishwarya Sharma in key roles.

Looking ahead, Pradeep is set to appear in Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), directed by Vignesh Shivan. The sci-fi romantic comedy stars Krithi Shetty as the co-lead and is slated for release in 2026.

