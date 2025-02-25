Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon: Ram Charan’s RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana shares his review after watching the movie
In a recent social media update, Buchi Babu Sana, the director of Ram Charan’s RC16, shared a brief message praising the Pradeep Ranganathan film!
Pradeep Ranganathan's starrer Dragon is running successfully in theaters after its release on February 21, 2025. As the film emerges victorious, several celebrities have lauded it, with RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana also joining in.
In a recent social media post, the director penned a short note praising the film and shared a picture with Pradeep. In his tweet, the Uppena helmer said, “Watched #Dragon last night. A perfect blend of Entertainment, Emotion with a great message Pradeep Ranganathan whatt a performance! Very relatable for present gen.. Extraordinary writing particularly Climax was Superb Ashwath Marimuthu bro.”
See the tweet here:
Earlier, director Shankar had also praised the movie, complimenting its actors and director for creating such a venture. The Game Changer director expressed how impressed he was with the premise, with Pradeep reacting to the kind words and expressing his gratitude.
The movie Dragon revolves around the story of Ragavan, a young man who went through a devastating breakup during his college years. As a result, he decides to take questionable steps to achieve quick success. The film explores the events leading up to his decision and the consequences that follow, forming the crux of the story.
With Pradeep Ranganathan playing the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast, including Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, KS Ravikumar, and many more in key roles.
Talking about RC16, the upcoming Ram Charan starrer is currently progressing swiftly. The movie, touted to be a sports drama set in a village backdrop, is set to feature Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, with Shiva Rajkumar and Bollywood actor Divyenndu Sharma playing key roles as well.
On the other hand, Pradeep Ranganathan is next set to appear in the lead role for the sci-fi romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). The film is being helmed by Vignesh Shivan, with Krithi Shetty playing the co-lead.
