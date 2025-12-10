Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany postponed again, new release likely around Valentine’s Day 2026

Pradeep Ranganathan’s much-awaited film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) has been pushed further, leaving fans waiting for an update on the long-pending project. The romantic sci-fi film, directed by Vignesh Shivan, was earlier slated to release on December 18, 2025, but trade sources now report that the team has decided to move the film to early 2026.

According to trade analyst Amutha Bharathi, the makers are planning a new release window that falls close to Valentine’s Day. If everything proceeds as expected, LIK will hit theatres on February 12 or 13, 2026.

The producers of Love Insurance Kompany are expected to make an official announcement soon. Initially, the team intended to stick to the December 2025 date even without closing an OTT deal. However, reports suggest that the shift was made to avoid a major box office clash with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to release worldwide on December 19, 2025. The team reportedly felt that releasing LIK alongside such a high-profile global film could affect its reach, prompting the change in schedule.

Why was Love Insurance Kompany moved again?

Trade updates say that the makers want Love Insurance Kompany to have a clear and strong release window. The February 2026 weekend before Valentine’s Day is considered ideal for a romantic sci-fi film, offering better box office potential. Amutha Bharathi stated that the film “will most likely arrive on February 12 or 13, 2026, if the new plan works out,” giving fans hope that the release will finally take place next year.

Love Insurance Kompany stars Pradeep Ranganathan as a young man who is determined to travel back in time for his love, Dheema, played by Krithi Shetty. The film features SJ Suryah as the primary antagonist. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Seeman, Shah Ra, Mysskin, Anandaraj, and Sunil Reddy, each playing key roles.

Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also voiced the character Bro 9000. The film is backed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, making it one of the most anticipated Tamil releases.

