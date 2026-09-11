Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Parvathy Thiruvothu’s mystery thriller

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar, starring Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead role, was released in theatres on September 11, 2026. Directed by Shahad Nilambur, here’s what netizens have to say about the film.

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user described Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar as a mostly well-written drama that benefits from solid characters, performances, and effective tension-building. However, they felt that the climax reveal lacked impact due to its predictability, although the positives outweighed the flaw. The user praised Parvathy Thiruvothu’s performance and appreciated Vijayaraghavan’s presence, adding that the casting worked well.

Another person described the film as a decent thriller with a good idea, strong making, and great performances. They praised the gripping setup, engaging first half, and effective tension but felt that the film lost momentum in the second half due to its length and predictability. They particularly praised Parvathy Thiruvothu and Vijayaraghavan.

A netizen called Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar a tightly crafted investigative thriller that effectively delivers its key moments. They praised Parvathy Thiruvothu’s performance, along with those of Vijayaraghavan, Mathew Thomas , and Sidharth Bharathan. The user also appreciated the sharp writing and solid technical execution, which they felt kept the film engaging until the end.

Additionally, a fourth user described the film as a good thriller with a gripping story that keeps viewers engaged. They felt that the core idea had shades of Drishyam, which worked well in this film. The user also praised the performances and noted that the background score blended seamlessly with the story.

Here are the reactions:

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar follows Aleena Abraham, a woman who joins the force after the tragic demise of her husband. When a suspected person is brought to the station, a tense confrontation with four on-duty officers quickly spirals out of control, leaving them facing serious consequences.

The officers find themselves caught in a complicated situation where truth and morality collide. With more events adding to the mystery, they must navigate shifting perceptions and difficult choices while trying to protect themselves and uncover what really happened.

With Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead, the film has Mathew Thomas, Sidharth Bharathan, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijayaraghavan, Azees Nedumangad, and more in key roles.

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