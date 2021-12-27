PHOTOS: Pragya Jaiswal dazzles in sequin jumpsuit & makes a statement as she gets spotted in the city

Pragya Jaiswal is keeping up the party season alive and her latest head-turning worthy attire as she was spotted in Hyderabad is proof. The actress was papped yesterday in the city late at night in the most glamorous outfit and we just can't take our eyes off.

Pragya glistened in a wine coloured jumpsuit doused in sequins. The dress has a deep V cut which showed off her toned body. She kept it simple and let her outfit do all the talking while keeping it low on the accessories. A pair of black stilettos, giving it a classic look.

Pragya maintained the outfit's boldness with makeup as she opted for neutral shade lipstick, filled-in brows, blended smokey eyes, rosy cheeks and contoured cheekbones. She also left her long tresses open as she curled them to give out a perfect look.

This jumpsuit dress is the one thing that got us in the mood to party. If you are somebody who is looking for fashion inspo for New Year, this sequin outfit serves no less. The trending sequins and jumpsuit definitely make a nice combination to stand out. What are your thoughts on this sequin jumpsuit of Pragya Jaiswal? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Pragya just scored a massive blockbuster with the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda.

Also Read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana dons the MOST exquisite Dolce & Gabbana dress priced at Rs 2.5 Lakh for Christmas