Pragya Jaiswal gets first jab of COVID 19 vaccine: You can't see it, however I'm wearing my greatest smile

South actress Pragya Jaiswal took to her Twitter handle to share photos of her getting the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. Take a look.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state of the country has evolved drastically. People from across India are trying to adapt to the new lifestyle. The second wave of Covid-19 led to a spike in the cases. As a result, thousands of patients battling the virus are in need of adequate health care supplies. Several Bollywood actors have using their social media platforms to raise awareness about the safety procedures that need to be followed during the crisis. In the last few weeks, numerous celebrities have also shared pictures of themselves getting vaccinated.

Now, South star Pragya Jaiswal took to her Twitter handle to share that she got the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. In the tweet, the actress posted photos of herself at the vaccination center and revealed that she got the first jab of the vaccine. In her brief message, she also urged people to get vaccinated if they hadn’t already. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “You can't see it, however, I'm wearing my greatest smile !! Got my first dose of vaccination today at Kokilaben Hospital If you haven't got yourself vaccinated, register today...”

Take a look:

As India battles the Covid-19 virus, several state governments have imposed restrictions to curb its spread. The vaccination program has been ramped up across the country. Celebrities from the Bollywood and Television industries have used their platforms to reach out to communities in need of help and also arranged for ventilators, oxygen cylinders, and other resources for patients during these unprecedented times.

