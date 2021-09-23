Pragya Jaiswal on her look in the upcoming film 'Akhanda': It is very different and unique

Actress Pragya Jaiswal dons a look that audiences haven't seen before in her upcoming Telugu film 'Akhanda', where superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is in the lead role. She says director Boyapati Srinu meticulously designed her character and look.

"My look in the film is very different. The director, Boyapati sir, went through my look from every single previous film of mine and he made sure that I do something different and unique in this film, yet sticking to the character that I am playing. So that was a huge challenge for him but he wanted to give complete changeover and freshness to my character," Pragya tells IANS.

The actress adds: "He has worked very hard and gone into every single detail to design this look for me and I am really looking forward to the film's release. I can't wait for the audience to see our labour of love. It's Boyapati sir's film, so you know it's going to be a theatre movie and there is going to be a lot of action, drama and fun. It's a super exciting story."

The track 'Adiga adiga' from the film released recently and Pragya is completely in love with her look and the song.

"I am really excited that first song from my film has finally released. 'Adiga adiga' is my favourite song, which I think is a very beautiful song. The voices of singers SP Charan and Shruti are the sweetest and do complete justice. The song has been shot beautifully and I think I am looking my most beautiful in this. I am really excited that everyone got a glimpse of the song in lyrical video," she says.

While the release date of 'Akhanda' has not been announced, it is inclined to be a theatrical one.

Also Read: Kushee Ravi of Dia fame to make her debut in Tollywood with Sundeep Kishan's film