Pragya Jaiswal tests COVID 19 positive; Shares an update about her health

Pragya Jaiswal who recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Akhanda co-starring Nandamuri Balakrishna has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress also shared that she had mild symptoms and that there is nothing to really worry about.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Not the most exciting news to wake up to on a Sunday morning but I've tested positive for COVID after being fully vaccinated and having had Covid once before. I have isolated myself and am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Humble requesting all those who have been in contact with me in the last 10 days to pls take care and take the necessary precautions. See you on the other side."

Check out her post below: