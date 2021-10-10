Pragya Jaiswal tests COVID 19 positive; Shares an update about her health
Pragya Jaiswal who recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Akhanda co-starring Nandamuri Balakrishna has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress also shared that she had mild symptoms and that there is nothing to really worry about.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Not the most exciting news to wake up to on a Sunday morning but I've tested positive for COVID after being fully vaccinated and having had Covid once before. I have isolated myself and am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Humble requesting all those who have been in contact with me in the last 10 days to pls take care and take the necessary precautions. See you on the other side."
Check out her post below:
Talking about her upcoming film, Akhanda stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role and is directed by Boyapati Srinu.
The makers of the film wrapped up the shoot just a few days ago. Balakrishna will be playing a dual role in the film, one of the characters will see him playing the role of Aghora.
Sharing about the film's update, Pragya Jaiswal recently shared, "Finally after almost a year, a pandemic and a couple of lockdowns later we wrapped up our film Akhanda yest!! It’s been one of the most wonderful shooting experiences ever with the dream team..I’m so so grateful to our director #Boyapati Sir for being a driving force behind us all, #Balakrishna Sir for just being his positive, vibrant self & making even the most stressful days so fun & chill, my team for doing their best each day n being with me through all the 3ams & 4ams (the most hardworking team ever ) & the entire cast & crew for making this journey a smooth sail..Heart filled with gratitude..See you soon in the theatres."
