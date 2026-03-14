Prakambanam OTT Release: When and where to watch Ganapathi, Sagar Surya’s comedy horror film online

Prakambanam, starring Manjummel Boys fame Ganapathi and Pani actor Sagar Surya in the lead roles, was released on January 30, 2026. Now, the film is set to begin streaming online as well. Here are the details.

Prakambanam OTT Release

Prakambanam is slated to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 from March 14, 2026. The official update was shared by the platform through its social media handle.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Inni Pottichiriyude Naalukal… (Days of roaring laughter ahead…) Prakambanam now streaming on Malayalam ZEE5.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Prakambanam

Prakambanam follows the story of three college friends, Sidhu, Punyalan, and their companion, who live in a men’s hostel and spend their days immersed in pranks and campus politics. Sidhu is entrusted with taking his late grandmother’s ashes to Kashi for the final rites, but to avoid embarrassment in the hostel, he hides the ashes in a small powder bottle.

Trouble begins when Punyalan mistakenly assumes the bottle contains an illegal substance and snorts the ashes. Soon after, he begins behaving strangely and appears to be possessed by the spirit of Sidhu’s conservative and judgmental grandmother. Acting like an old-fashioned matriarch, he starts scolding students and enforcing moral discipline in the hostel.

As the friends try to deal with the bizarre possession, their lives descend into a series of chaotic and comedic situations, further complicated by an ongoing college election.

Cast and crew of Prakambanam

Prakambanam stars Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, and YouTube content creator Al Ameen in the lead roles. Apart from them, the film also features Mallika Sukumaran, Sheethal Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Azees Nedumangad, Kalabhavan Navas, Alexander Prasanth, and PP Kunhikrishnan, among others, in key roles. Additionally, director Lal Jose makes a cameo appearance in the film.

The film is directed by Vijesh Panathur, with Sreehari Vadakkan penning the story. It is produced by Sreejith KS, Kaarthekeyan S, and Sudhish N under the banners of Navarasa Films and Stone Bench Studio.

Bibin Ashok composed the songs, while Sankar Sharma crafted the background score. Alby Antony handled the cinematography, with Sooraj ES serving as the editor.

The film received positive reviews from critics and is touted to have been a successful venture at the box office.

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