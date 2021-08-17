Prakash Raj bumps into Chiranjeevi early morning in the gym; Here's what happened next

Prakash Raj is over the moon after meeting megastar Chiranjeevi in the gym. Prakash Raj also shared a photo of him with Chiranjeevi from the gym and wrote, "Early morning meeting with the BOSS in the gym. Thanked him for taking the initiative to find solutions for the film fraternity .. an ever inspiring ANNAYA.. we are blessed to have him."

To unversed, veteran actor Prakash Raj is back to the gym after minor surgery. He got injured while shooting for Dhanush 44 in Chennai. Sharing about it on Twitter, the actor, a few days ago tweeted, "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr. Guruvareddy for surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry about.. keep me in your thoughts."

Early morning meeting with the BOSS in the gym. Thanked him for taking the initiative to find solutions for the film fraternity .. an ever inspiring ANNAYA.. we are blessed to have him pic.twitter.com/nJ3YTFzfLT — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 17, 2021

One of the finest actors of Indian Cinema, Prakash Raj recently contested in the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) elections in Hyderabad. He had been considering contesting in the MAA elections for over two years.

Meanwhile, megastar Chiranjeevi is busy with the shooting of his upcoming project, which is an official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. This is Chiranjeevi's 153rd film and it marks his first collaboration with director Jayam Mohan Raja.

