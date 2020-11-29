Prakash Raj calls Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan a 'chameleon'; Brother Naga Babu REACTS

Prakash Raj has commented on Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan's political move and the news has taken social media by storm.

Ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, actor-politician Prakash Raj commented on Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan and the news has taken social media by storm. Prakash Raj in a statement said that Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is a “chameleon" and this has hit a new controversy. He said during an interview with Telugu news channel TV9. The reporter asked Prakash Raj what does he think about Pawan Kalyan's political moves and support to BJP.

To this, he replied saying he is disappointed and further stated, "I really don't understand what happened to him, I'm very disappointed. You (Pawan Kalyan) are a leader by yourself, you have a party (Jana Sena), I wonder why you are looking up/pointing at another leader." Commenting further on actor's changing political moves, Prakash Raj said, "If he is changing three-four times, isn't he a chameleon (Oosaravelli)?."

Meanwhile, Pawan's brother Nagendra Babu aka Naga Babu has responded to Prakash Raj and this has struck a new controversy. In his long reaction, the actor has stated that every other person who is useless is pulling down Pawan Kalyan. He also asked him to be a good human before criticising his brother. Naga Babu also mentioned that how Prakash troubles everyone for money.

Read here:

Also Read: #RajinikanthPoliticalEntry trends as the superstar is likely to make an announcement on November 30

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×