PHOTOS: Prakash Raj enjoys sunset with his son and spends quality quarantine time

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Basking in the sunset with my son.. and relishing pizzas made by my darling wife n daughter in the farm.... quality time in lockdown... make out the best of life .. stay home. Stay safe”. Like all other pictures of celebrities, this one too caught the attention of fans and followers and it is now making rounds on social media as they have shared the photos across all social media platforms.

Check out Prakash Raj's tweet here:

Basking in the sunset with my son.. and relishing pizzas made by my darling wife n daughter in the farm.... quality time in lockdown... make out the best of life .. stay home . Stay safe pic.twitter.com/Cvz7cd3Dls — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 22, 2020

On the work front, Prakash Raj will be next seen in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara in lead roles. Soori and Sathish will also be seen playing key roles in Annaatthe. The rural entertainer was being shot at a brisk pace in Hyderabad until the lockdown was imposed. It was earlier expected that the film will hit the big screens in October 2020, but the release date might be delayed due to the Coronavirus crisis.

ALSO READ | Prakash Raj pays advance salaries to his staff amid the Coronavirus outbreak; says let's give back to life