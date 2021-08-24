Prakash Raj gets married again to wife Pony Verma; Shares cosy photos

Prakash Raj and his wife Pony Verma are celebrating 11 years of togetherness today, on August 24. Interestingly, the couple got married again today only for their son Vedant. Sharing about it, Prakash Raj tweeted, "We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it." One can see in the photos, they all are looking super happy and setting major relationship goals. The KGF: Chapter 2 actor also shared a photo of him and Pony from their wedding. "It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night .. thank you, my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co-traveller in our life together. (sic)," the 'Navarasa actor tweeted as he thanked his wife for being a wonderful friend. Take a look: “It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together.. #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj pic.twitter.com/xPVZb6Ibb9 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it . Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

The actor went through many ups and downs in his personal life. However, he decided to start a new life at 45 and is now surrounded by happiness.

Prakash Raj got married to Pony at 45. They tied the knot in 2010 in presence of their close friends and family members. He met Pony on the sets, who was choreographing for one of his films. Prakash parted ways with his wife Lalitha Kumari in 2009.

On the work front, the actor is shooting for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan-I in Madhya Pradesh. He will also be seen on Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The film directed by Prashanth Neel is releasing next year in April.