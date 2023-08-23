Prakash Raj mocks Chandrayaan 3 mission; Clarifies after severe trolling and police case

While the nation is celebrating the landing of Chandrayaan 3, Prakash Raj has landed in trouble over his recent tweet. He posted a sarcastic post on the mission and received a severe backlash for being insensitive and insulting towards ISRO and the nation. However, the actor later claimed that the tweet was just a joke and nothing more.

Prakash Raj's tweet on Chandrayaan 3 mission lands in trouble

On Sunday, Prakash Raj took to Twitter and shared the caricature of a man in a lungi and shirt, pouring tea from one cup to another. The joke reportedly centers on the first person on the moon, astronaut Neil Armstrong Edwin, was shocked to find a Malayali running a tea shop on the moon. He shared the tweet and wrote, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking.”

But somehow this tweet went the wrong way and triggered strong reactions. In fact, a case has been booked against Prakash Raj at the police station of Karnataka's Bagalkot district on his post about the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The police quoted saying to NDTV, "Hindu organisations leaders filed a complaint against the actor in Banahatti police station of Bagalkote district and have demanded action."

Prakash Raj clarifies it was a joke after backlash and police case

After subsequent trolling on social media, Prakash Raj posted a clarification note regarding his Chandrayaan 3 post. He wrote, "Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP(sic)."



Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 and is set to land on the moon on August 23, around 18:04 hours IST. The landing of Vikram on moon will be live telecasted on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook and Television channel DD National. The nation is filled with pride as India becomes the fourth country to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China.

