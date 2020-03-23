Prakash Raj pays advance salaries to his staff amid the Coronavirus outbreak; says let's give back to life

The actor who is known to play some iconic negative roles in south films said that all of his staff who work at his farm, production house, and home have received their salaries till May.

The well-known south actor Prakash Raj announced on his Twitter handle that he has paid his staff an advance salary up till May. The actor who is known to play some iconic negative roles in south films said that all of his staff who work at his farm, production house, and home have received their salaries till May. The Un Samayal Arayil actor said that he has figured out a way to provide for at least half a salary to the daily wage workers who lost their source of income due to social distancing. The actor further mentions in his tweet that he is not done yet, will try his best to do more according to what he can afford.

South actor Prakash Raj has made a heartfelt request to everyone to do as he did and in order to give back to life. The actor Prakash Raj who also featured in 's film Wanted urged all his fans and followers to stand by each other amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The world is currently battling the COVID-19 crisis. In India, states have announced complete lockdowns in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Check out the tweet by Prakash Raj

#JanathaCurfew .. what I did today .. let’s give back to life .. let’s stand together. #justasking pic.twitter.com/iBVW2KBSfp — Prakash Raj (prakashraaj) March 22, 2020

Many south celebrities have urged people to stay indoors and to stay safe. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, urged everyone to observe a Janta Curfew on March 22. The CM of Maharashtra has announced that the entire state will be under lockdown till March 31. Many south celebrities have made an appeal to everyone to stay indoors and follow all the safety measures issued by the Government of India.

