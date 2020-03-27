Prakash Raj provides shelters to his stranded employees on his birthday

Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj stated that he provided shelters to his 11 employees who were stranded due to the nationwide lockdown.

Critically acclaimed actor Prakash Raj celebrated his birthday yesterday. The actor, who is known for his bold statements and actions towards the society, provided shelters for 11 of his stranded employees in Chennai, Pondicherry and Khammam. The employees were stranded due to the nationwide lockdown for Coronavirus. Revealing the news on Twitter, the Ghilli actor urged his fans and followers to help at least one person at this time of distress, and stated that it is not just government’s responsibility but everyone’s.

Sharing the news, he wrote on Twitter, “On my birthday today ..I did this .gave shelter to 11 stranded workers from Pondichery..chennai.. Khammam.. it’s not just government s responsibility.. it’s ours too. #COVID2019 #21daylockdown #kuchKaronna .. let’s celebrate humanity .. let’s fight this united…” This comes amid awareness messages form many celebrities, who are urging people to stay indoors to contain the COVID 19 situation. While some celebrities have deposited their contribution in the Chief Minister’s relief fund, some have been encouraging the public during self quarantine.

On my birthday today ..I did this .gave shelter to 11 stranded workers from Pondichery..chennai.. Khammam.. it’s not just government s responsibility..it’s ours too. #COVID2019 #21daylockdown #kuchKaronna .. let’s celebrate humanity .. let’s fight this united .. #JustAsking pic.twitter.com/OX9hWqH05N — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 26, 2020

On the work front, Prakash Raj was last seen in Tollywood megahit movies Sarileru Neekevvaru and Venky Mama. He will be next seen alongside superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara as the leading ladies. After almost two decades, Prakash Raj is sharing screen space with Rajinikanth. The last time that they both were seen together was in the film Padayappa.

